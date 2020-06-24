12 new COVID-19 cases found in Chhattisgarh; 74 discharged

Left Menu
The department has also asked all passengers of this flight to register their details on the helpline number 104, it said. The number of active cases in the state is 806, as 1,601 people have been discharged after recovery, while 12 others have died so far, he said.

24-06-2020
With 12 new COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh's overall count increased to 2,419 on Wednesday, while so far 1,601 patients have been discharged in the state, a health official said. Of the new cases, five were reported from Janjgir- Champa district, three each from Raipur and Raigarh districts while one case came from Korba district, he said.

Earlier in the day, 74 patients were discharged from different hospitals following recovery from the infection, taking the number of such people to 1,601, he added. Meanwhile, the state health department has asked people who had travelled on a Raipur-bound flight from Delhi on June 4 to stay in quarantine after one passenger of this flight tested positive for coronavirus.

Passengers who landed at the Raipur aiport by Vistara UK-797 flight on June 4 from Delhi are advised to remain in quarantine. One passenger in the flight was detected COVID-19 positive, a departments statement said. The department has also asked all passengers of this flight to register their details on the helpline number 104, it said.

The number of active cases in the state is 806, as 1,601 people have been discharged after recovery, while 12 others have died so far, he said. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 2,419, new cases 12, deaths 12, discharged 1,601, active cases 806, people tested so far 1,37,400.

