Monsoon set to hit Delhi on Thursday: IMD

The national capital recorded light rains on Wednesday as the monsoon reached the doorstep of the city. The Met department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital on Thursday. Normally, the wind system reaches Delhi on June 27.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 23:03 IST
Monsoon is all set to make an early arrival and hit the national capital on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said. The normal monsoon date for Delhi revised by the IMD from this year is June 27. Earlier, the onset date for monsoon was June 29. "Monsoon clouds are at the doorstep of Delhi. A few places witnessed rains. As predicted, the onset of the monsoon in the city will be declared on Thursday," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. The national capital recorded light rains on Wednesday as the monsoon reached the doorstep of the city. Some parts also recorded traffic congestion due to the rains. The precipitation brought the mercury down. However, the humidity levels shot up to 100 percent due to the rains, causing inconvenience to the residents.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 14.6 mm rainfall and a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said monsoon clouds led to rains in parts of Delhi on Wednesday. However, the onset will be declared on Thursday only.

Rainfall data from all weather stations for the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am is required to declare the onset of monsoon, he said. The Met department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital on Thursday.

Normally, the wind system reaches Delhi on June 27. According to weather experts, the earlier than usual arrival of the monsoon in Delhi can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20, helping monsoon advance further.

With rains expected over the next three days, the mercury is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius in the city..

