Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre extends deadline for filing ITR, linking Aadhaar with PAN

The central government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing revised income-tax returns (ITR) for 2018-19 fiscal till July 31, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 23:13 IST
Centre extends deadline for filing ITR, linking Aadhaar with PAN
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The central government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing revised income-tax returns (ITR) for 2018-19 fiscal till July 31, 2020. The date for linking Aadhaar with PAN has also been extended to March 31, 2021.

"The time for filing of original as well as revised income-tax returns for the FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) has been extended to July 31, 2020. Due date for income tax return for the FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21) has been extended to November 30, 2020. Hence, the returns of income which are required to be filed by July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020 can be filed upto November 30, 2020. Consequently, the date for furnishing tax audit report has also been extended to October 31, 2020," a Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) release said. "The date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN would also be extended to March 31, 2021," it said.

In a relief to small and middle-class taxpayers, the date for payment of self-assessment tax in the case of a taxpayer whose self-assessment tax liability is upto Rs 1 lakh has also been extended to November 30, 2020. "However, it is clarified that there will be no extension of date for the payment of self-assessment tax for the taxpayers having self-assessment tax liability exceeding Rs. 1 lakh. In this case, the whole of the self-assessment tax shall be payable by the due dates specified in the Income-tax Act, 1961 (IT Act) and delayed payment would attract interest under section 234A of the IT Act," read the release.

The deadline for making various investment/ payment for claiming deduction under Chapter-VIA-B of the IT Act which includes section 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC etc.), 80D (Mediclaim), 80G (Donations) etc. has also been further extended to July 31, 2020. The investment/ payment can be made up to July 31, 2020 for claiming the deduction under these sections for FY 2019-20, the CBDT said.

The government has also extended deadline for making investment/ construction/ purchase for claiming rollover benefit/ deduction in respect of capital gains under sections 54 to 54GB of the IT Act to September 30, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Extend tenure of junior, senior resident doctors to meet shortage: Delhi Health dept to hospitals

The Delhi government has directed all state-run hospitals to extend the term of senior resident and junior resident doctors, who are going to complete their tenures, by six months to meet the shortage of doctors in view of the spike in coro...

Trump signs order to strengthen US child welfare system

Tackling a lower-profile issue for the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at strengthening child-welfare programs nationwide. It comes as child-protection agencies across the U.S. struggle with eff...

US citizens likely to be left out as Europe reopens borders

Americans are unlikely to be allowed into more than 30 European countries for business or tourism when the continent begins next week to open its borders to the world, due to the spread of the coronavirus and President Donald Trumps ban on ...

Apple to shut seven retail stores in Houston again as COVID-19 cases jump

Apple Inc is set to shut seven of its retail locations in Houston, Texas again due to an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States, the company said Wednesday.Apple has said it is monitoring conditions in each c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020