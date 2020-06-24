Left Menu
All associated with Rath Yatra to be tested for COVID the second time, says Odisha govt

A massive COVID-19 test of all servitors, police personnel and Jagannath Temple Administration officials associated with Ratha Yatra will be done for the second time, said Odisha Government on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 23:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A massive COVID-19 test of all servitors, police personnel and Jagannath Temple Administration officials associated with Ratha Yatra will be done for the second time, said Odisha Government on Wednesday. The state government in an official release has said that masks, sanitisers will be given to servitors and their families and exclusive health centres will be operational for the servitors.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked Sri Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri District Administration, Police Administration and Health Services personnel for their sincere effort for conducting auspicious Ratha Jatra Festival at Puri on time. He extended his special thanks to the people of Puri and the Servitors for their cooperation to complete the event in a disciplined manner. (ANI)

