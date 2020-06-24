490 new coronavirus cases in Haryana

A total of 490 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Haryana on Wednesday taking the total count of cases in the state to 12,010.

According to the Haryana's Health Department, 6,925 people have recovered/discharged till date and the total death toll has gone up to 188.

With the highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday. (ANI)