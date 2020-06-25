Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diesel costlier than petrol in Delhi for first time in history

State-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) has been increasing the fuel prices for the last 17 days and for the first time in the history, diesel prices in the national capital crossed that of petrol on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 09:43 IST
Diesel costlier than petrol in Delhi for first time in history
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

State-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) has been increasing the fuel prices for the last 17 days and for the first time in the history, diesel prices in the national capital crossed that of petrol on Wednesday.

People in Delhi will have to shell out Rs 80.02 for buying a litre of diesel (increased by Rs 0.14) and Rs 79.92 for one litre of petrol (increased by Rs 0.16).

Prices of fuel are increasing as state-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) are reviving their market margins. (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Martial's hat trick leads Man United to easy 3-0 win

Converting from a winger to a central striker is bringing the best out of Anthony Martial at Manchester United this season. The French forward scored his first hat trick for United in the 3-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League ...

U.S. Northeast governors order quarantine of visitors from coronavirus hot spot states

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from eight other U.S. states to be quarantined for two weeks on arrival, as COVID-19 infections surged in regions spared the brunt of the initial outbreak...

Churches will be allowed to open if they comply with COVID-19 safety protocols: Goa Archbishop

Goa Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao on Wednesday said churches will be allowed to reopen if the concerned authorities comply with all the safety protocols in view of COVID-19 outbreak. The Archbishop announced stringent rules while rolling ou...

Death toll from Mexican quake rises to 10 as residents clear rubble

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck southern Mexico on Tuesday has risen to 10 people, authorities said on Wednesday, as locals began clearing the rubble and assessing the damage from the temblor. The area surrounding the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020