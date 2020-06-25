Delhi transporters, affected by lockdown, hit hard by rising fuel prices

Spiraling fuel prices have added to the woes of transporters who were already facing problems due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. The rising fuel prices have come as a double blow for people working in this sector.

"If the diesel prices are hiked further, our business will shut down. We were already facing the brunt of COVID-19 and now with the increase in prices of fuel, 60 per cent of the work of the transport industry has come to a standstill," said Ashok Khurana, General Secretary of Sanjay Gandhi Transport Association. "The government did not hold a meeting with the transporters before increasing the prices of fuel. Our vehicles are parked and are not being used due to increase in fuel prices. We are in very bad shape now," he added.

"Our condition is worsening with each passing day. In our work, we mostly use diesel. Now, how can we manage with the increased prices? Also, due to the pandemic, no financier is willing to give us a loan," said Ajit Singh Sanga, Managing Committee member of All India motor Transport committee and President of the Truck Owners Welfare Society. "The government has promised to fulfil our insurance needs several times. Our insurance is expensive along with the permits. Many of the state governments have exempted all this but the Delhi government has not done anything for us. CM Kejriwal claimed that his government has taken substantial steps to support us, but what have they done?," he asked.

Meanwhile, diesel prices in the national capital for the first time crossed that of petrol on Wednesday. People in Delhi now have to shell out Rs 80.02 for buying a litre of diesel and Rs 79.92 for one litre of petrol.

Prices of fuel are increasing as state-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) are reviving their market margins. (ANI)