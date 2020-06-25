Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 30 personnel at Naval Air Station 'INS Parundu' test positive for COVID-19

Over 30 personnel attached to Naval Air Station INS Parundu here have tested positive for coronavirus, district officials said on Thursday, but the forward operating base was 'operational', Defence sources in Chennai said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-06-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 12:47 IST
Over 30 personnel at Naval Air Station 'INS Parundu' test positive for COVID-19

Over 30 personnel attached to Naval Air Station INS Parundu here have tested positive for coronavirus, district officials said on Thursday, but the forward operating base was 'operational', Defence sources in Chennai said. While the district authorities put the number of infected at 33, Defence sourcessaid 'some' of the sailors, mostly who had arrived here recently on postings, have been affected with the virus.

They said that as per standard protocol, such personnel are quarantined and tested for the contagion in which 'some' of them have tested positive. "INS Parundu is very much operational. Entry of civilian staff working there has been restricted," they added.

District authorities are set to take up disinfection procedures later. The INS Parundu in Uchipuli is primarily used as a reconnaissance station to monitor the South East Bay of Bengal.

According to the Navy, INS Parundu provides search and rescue coverage and conducts operational sorties over the Palk Bay area on a regular basis. Coastal/ Area surveillance and real time intelligence gathering are its other operational tasks.PTI CORR SSN SA SS PTI PTI PTI

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

IMD declares monsoon onset over Delhi

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon over the national capital. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the monsoon has further advanced over some more parts ...

First COVID-19 death in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality after a 43-year-old woman succumbed to the disease, while two new coronavirus cases have been reported, taking the northeast states tally to 160, officials said on Thursday. The wom...

U.S. Senate police reform vote fails as Democrats reject Republican bill

A Republican bill to rein in police misconduct in the aftermath of George Floyds death in Minneapolis failed in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, leaving congressional efforts to address racial inequities in American policing at an impasse. Dem...

David Leitch to direct 'Bullet Train'

Director David Leitch will helm the big screen adaptation of Bullet Train, based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Isaka Kotaro. Leitch, known for blockbuster actioners like Deadpool 2 and Fast Furious Presents Hobbs Shaw, will also p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020