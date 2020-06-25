Left Menu
Parel: Fire at commercial building in Mumbai; No casualty reported

No casualty was reported in the blaze, that erupted around 9.30 am in the ground floor of P-2 building located inside the mill compound, a fire brigade official said. The flames later spread to the first and second floors of the building, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 13:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building in Raghuvanshi Mill Compound at Lower Parel here on Thursday morning, the third such incident in the city since midnight, officials said.

The flames later spread to the first and second floors of the building, he said. It was initially tagged as a 'level-2' fire, but escalated to 'level-3' (major) around 12.15 pm, he said.

At least 12 fire engines were engaged in efforts to douse the flames, he said. "Fire fighting is one at the spot. There is no report of injury to anyone till now," the official said.

Earlier, a fire broke out at the office of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait at Nariman Point in South Mumbai around 5.15 am. Besides, two godowns were gutted in a blaze at an industrial estate in Marol area of Andheri at around 12.45 am.

No casualty was reported in these two incidents, officials said..

Reform, not revolution, is path to Black equality, says UK activist

Those fighting for Black racial equality in Britain need to put realistic reform over dreams of revolution, said Imarn Ayton, an activist who has had a prominent role in protests that swept London in recent weeks.The death of George Floyd, ...

Emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently: Milind Deora

On the occasion of 45 years of imposition of emergency in India by the Indira Gandhi government, Congress leader Milind Deora on Thursday said emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently. Former Prime Minister...

To beat the heat, Vietnam rice farmers resort to planting at night

Under a pitch-black night sky, a group of Vietnamese farmers planted rice this week in a paddy field on the outskirts of the capital Hanoi using head lamps to illuminate the water-logged ground in front of them.The farmers of the Tam Thanh ...

ANALYSIS-'How to lose an election': Macron gets it all wrong in Paris

President Emmanuel Macron was surveying a glacier in the French Alps on a visit in February when an aide forwarded a video that had just been posted online, showing his choice for Paris mayor masturbating.Benjamin Griveauxs campaign was alr...
