Deputy President Mabuza to update Parliament on Eskom's turnaround programme

Deputy President David Mabuza will today brief Parliament on the work of the Political Task Team on Eskom and government's plan to ensure the long-term sustainability of the power utility, during an Oral Reply Session in the National Assembly.

Parliament will conduct the session in a hybrid manner, with a small number of Members of Parliament present in the National Assembly and the rest on a virtual platform.

According to the Presidency, Deputy President Mabuza, as chairperson of the Eskom Task Team, will update the nation through Parliament on Eskom's comprehensive turnaround programme, which will ensure that the utility develops and enhances its requisite institutional capabilities to meet the country's energy needs.

Also, as chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform and Agriculture, the Deputy President will speak on government's efforts to alleviate the negative impact posed by drought on farmers and the sustainability of the agricultural sector nationwide.

The IMC is tasked with the responsibility to resolve blockages in the acceleration of land reform, as well as ensuring the effective coordination of integrated farmer support interventions to this sector.

In his capacity as Chair of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), Mabuza will also update Parliament on the 'She Conquers' campaign for adolescent girls and young women,' which was born out of the vulnerabilities of adolescent girls and young women, experiencing violence and being at risk of contracting HIV.

The interventions the Deputy President will elaborate on addresses the biomedical, socio-behavioural and structural factors that contribute to gender-based violence in South Africa.

The oral reply session is scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)