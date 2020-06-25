Two terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Sopore
Two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore.ANI | Sopore (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:47 IST
Two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore. A search operation is underway, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
The encounter had started in Hardshiva area of Sopore earlier on Thursday. Police and security forces are present at the site.
