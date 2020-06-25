Left Menu
J-K admin to establish 7 police units to strengthen security setup in south Kashmir

South Kashmir has become a hotbed of terrorism in the past few years and has seen large-scale recruitment by terrorist outfits as well as terror strikes including the Pulwama attack in 2019 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. "Sanction is accorded to the establishment of the office of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), highway, with headquarters at Qazigund in Kulgam district," an order issued by the Home department on Thursday, said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:30 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered strengthening of the security setup in south Kashmir by establishing seven new police units and upgrading three other with the deployment of over 271 additional police personnel. South Kashmir has become a hotbed of terrorism in the past few years and has seen large-scale recruitment by terrorist outfits as well as terror strikes including the Pulwama attack in 2019 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"Sanction is accorded to the establishment of the office of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), highway, with headquarters at Qazigund in Kulgam district," an order issued by the Home department on Thursday, said. It also gave sanction to setting up an office of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) at Pampore.

The department gave nod for upgrading the police post at Behibagh in Kulgam district to police station and regularisation of the police posts at DK Pora and Sangam. It also ordered setting up of the five new police posts at Hillar and Dakshum in Anantnag district, Hatipora and Nillow in Kulgam district and a toll plaza at Chursoo in Awantipora, it said.

For the strengthening of the security grid, the government has ordered the deployment of one ASP, one deputy SP, an inspector, 19 sub-inspectors and nine ASIs among 272 police personnel at these security units..

