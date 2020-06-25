Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong seeks virtual Parliament session to discuss LAC stand-off

The Congress leader said Parliament is the only medium where everyone can discuss the key issues and together work out a strategy to deal with them. Party spokesperson Manish Tewari on Wednesday accused the government of hiding behind rules to escape parliamentary oversight and demanded that a session be held soon to answer key queries of opposition parties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:47 IST
Cong seeks virtual Parliament session to discuss LAC stand-off

The Congress on Thursday demanded that the government convene a virtual session of Parliament to discuss important issues before the country, especially the border standoff with China. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said during the 1962 war, then BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee demanded that a session of Parliament be convened to discuss it and then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru accepted his demand.

"A session of Parliament should be convened to discuss important issues. The Parliamentary Committees are also not meeting, even when there are key issues to be discussed," Khera said at a press conference. The Congress leader said Parliament is the only medium where everyone can discuss the key issues and together work out a strategy to deal with them.

Party spokesperson Manish Tewari on Wednesday accused the government of hiding behind rules to escape parliamentary oversight and demanded that a session be held soon to answer key queries of opposition parties. "This government has walked the extra mile to hide behind rules, to escape parliamentary oversight. This is nothing short of the emasculation of Parliament," he said.

"Unfortunately, presiding officers of both the Houses should have walked the extra mile to prevail upon the government, not should try to subvert Parliament in this manner and escape parliamentary oversight," he said. His colleague and party spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi cited the government's experience of having conducted a bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart. "Surely we can have a special session of Parliament to discuss important issues, keeping in mind both social distancing and the importance of national security," Gogoi said.

"It is a sign of authoritarianism and only an effort by the BJP government to buy time so that it can escape the questions which have been asked by the people of India through the major opposition parties," Gogoi alleged. Tewari said it is extremely unfortunate and regretful that while one can have a Russia, India, China trilateral summit virtually, the G-20 can be held and an all-party meeting on China can be held virtually, "why can't this government hold a virtual session of Parliament".

Opposition members, especially from the Congress, have been demanding a Parliament session to discuss key issues confronting the country like the coronavirus pandemic and the "Chinese intrusions into India at Ladakh"..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Unilever to drop 'Fair & Lovely' skin lightening product name

Unilever will drop the word fair from its Fair Lovely brand of skin lightening products which are popular in South Asia but have long been criticised for promoting negative stereotypes against people with darker skin. Companies face a moun...

CIL's coal supply to power sector drops 24 pc to 62 MT in Apr-May

The supply of coal by CIL to the power sector declined 23.9 per cent to 61.84 million tonnes in the April-May period of the current financial year. The development comes at a time when Coal India Ltd CIL is beset with tepid demand for coal,...

Tharoor urges Kerala CM to postpone state university exams amid pandemic

New Delhi India, June 25 ANICongress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to postpone the state university examinations amid COVID-19 crisis. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor wrote, My last-ditch appeal to ...

Japan companies call on government to accelerate low-carbon shift in coronavirus recovery

Aeon Co., Asias largest retailer, Fujitsu, Ricoh Co. and other firms called on Japans government to accelerate a shift to renewable energy and a zero carbon economy during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Meeting with Environment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020