Dharmendra Pradhan, Naveen Patnaik inaugurate Indian Oil's PADC in Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday virtually inaugurated Product Application and Development Centre (PADC) in Paradip.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:51 IST
Virtual Inauguration of Product Application and Development Centre (PADC) in Paradip, Odisha on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said: "The PADC will not only perform a pivotal role in developing new materials and innovative applications but will also provide support to investors in setting up manufacturing units on the plastic and polymer sectors." It should emerge as one of the centres of excellence in the field of polymer applications, he added.

"IOCL has been acting as an anchor in development of plastics and polymer industry in the state, and the new centre will further support the innovation and entrepreneurship in the area," he added. (ANI)

