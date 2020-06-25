Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP flays AP govt for 'false' COVID tests on its MLAs, MLCs to settle scores

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused the YSRCP government of conducting "false COVID-19 tests" on its party leaders and sending them for official quarantine in order to settle political scores.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:59 IST
TDP flays AP govt for 'false' COVID tests on its MLAs, MLCs to settle scores

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused the YSRCP government of conducting "false COVID-19 tests" on its party leaders and sending them for official quarantine in order to settle political scores. He also charged the ruling party with 'playing games' with the public health, saying it was evident from the alleged corruption scams in COVID test kits purchase and also in spurious bleaching powder.

On false reports of COVID-test conducted on his party MLAs and MLCs, the TDP Chief said this "ugly face" of the government came to light during a recent budget session of Assembly. "The AP government gave a report saying that TDP MLC G Deepak Reddy tested positive and insisted on him to come for official quarantine immediately.

This trick was being played on those Opposition leaders coming from the neighbouring states," Naidu said in a statement. But Reddy had already undergone SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test at two locations in Telangana where he was tested negative, he said.

Naidu has sought explanation from the ruling party leaders for the need to send the TDP MLC for quarantine even before he was confirmed positive for coronavirus. "The Deepak Reddy instance throws up doubts whether the YSRCP regime was using COVID-19 tests for taking political vengeance.

It was a cheap tactic on the part of the government not to mention which test they have conducted on him," Naidu said. It was condemnable that a person who tested negative for the virus was falsely reported as positive, he added.

As per the central guidelines, Naidu said that the Truenat test would be initially conducted. If this test shows positive, then RT-PCR should be mandatorily conducted for final confirmation of any virus case.

This procedure was not followed in the case of an MLC. Naidu accused the government of showing 'negligence' and 'cheap tactics' at a time when coronavirus infections were rising unabated in Andhra Pradesh.

"The government should also be answerable to the people whether the tests it was conducting on the people were reliable or not," he noted..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

England COVID-19 test and trace system fails to reach a quarter of positive cases

Englands COVID-19 test and trace system could not reach a quarter of people who had their cases transferred to the system after a positive test for the new coronavirus, the UKs Department of Health said on Thursday. Of 6,923 people who had ...

Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

Eastern Congo has marked an official end to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history that killed 2,280 people over nearly two years as armed groups and community mistrust undermined the promise of new vaccinesThursdays milestone was o...

Irdai sets up panel to suggest insurance products related to use of drones

Regulator Irdai has set up a working group to suggest insurance products covering various risks involved in use of drones. In a circular, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai said drones are emerging as one of t...

26 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, Gopalganj worst-hit

At least 26 people including three children were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said. Gopalganj district reported the highest number of deaths, at 13, followed by five in Darbhanga, four in Siw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020