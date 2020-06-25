Senior IPS officer seeks premature retirement, writes to MHA

Left Menu
Senior IPS officer and Director of Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA), VK Singh, has sought permission from the Centre for premature retirement,saying he joined the service with great hopes to change the police system but failed to achieve his ambitions.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:01 IST
Senior IPS officer and Director of Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA), VK Singh, has sought permission from the Centre for premature retirement,saying he joined the service with great hopes to change the police system but failed to achieve his ambitions. Singh, a 1987 batch IPS officer, in a letter addressed to Union Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs requested to permit him to retire from October 2, 2020.

Confirming his letter on seekingpremature retirement Singh told PTI: "Yes. I have written to the MHA." He is scheduled to retire in November this year. Singh said he feels that his services can be better utilised outside the government. "I want to work for reforms among people and service to the state of Telangana.So, I decided to go for pre-mature retirement from October 2, 2020 the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi the apostle of truth and justice," he said.

"I joined police with great hopes to change the police system but I think I have failed in my ambitions. The Government of Telangana has also not been much impressed with my services.Myadviseto better the services in the government also, did not cut much ice, " Singh said in the letter. "Perhaps my opinion was not considered worth it.I have my considered opinion that I should not be burden on the government," he added.

Singh further clarified that he has nothing against any government. "The police service, if done with sense of justice and clear conscience, is just unmatchable. If anybody wants to join government service, my advice is, he must join only police," he said.

Singh earlier served as Commissioner, Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase and Director General (Prisons and Correctional Services) and held other posts.

