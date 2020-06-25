Left Menu
Man's body found near Tadoba reserve, tiger attack suspected

A 60-year-old man was killed in a suspected tiger attack in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Thursday, a forest official said. The deceased, Ramesh Bhimrao Veladi, was a resident ofKatwan in Mul forest range of TATR, the official said. "His body was found around 2 pm.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:21 IST
A 60-year-old man was killed in a suspected tiger attack in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Thursday, a forest official said. The deceased, Ramesh Bhimrao Veladi, was a resident ofKatwan in Mul forest range of TATR, the official said.

"His body was found around 2 pm. It is suspected that he was killed by a tiger," he said. Inquiry into the case is on, the official added.

Further details are awaited..

