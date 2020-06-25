Mask producing factory in Pondy booked for negligence in observing norms

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said a case was registered against a private companyhere manufacturing masks needed in the context of spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory, for negligence in following lockdown norms, leading to rise in cases. He told reporters that there was alleged failure on the part of the factory to adhere to the norms of lockdown and consequently around 70 workers in the industry had tested positive for COVID-19.

The village, where these workers were coming from was also taken up for a thorough investigation and testing of the people. The factory was also closed following incidence of the COVID-19 among a good number of workers as there was no adoption of the norms by the management.

"The negligence on the part of the factory has resulted in workers contracting the pandemic and hence criminal action is being taken against the proprietor," the Chief Minister said. Noting that the administration would use Rapid Antigen testing kits recommended by ICMR for quick testing of swabs and also to increase COVID testing in Puducherry, the CM said each rapid antigen test kit would cost only Rs 450 as against Rs 4500 incurred presently while using the Rapid PCR test kit.

The results by doing Rapid Antigen testing would also be available in 30 minutes. This is cost effective and results are also available expeditiously, he said.

Puducherry notched the third rank in conducting the number of tests next to Maharashtra and New Delhi. Narayanasamy urged the Centre to ensure that free rice was available for further period of three months from July as continued restrictions resulted in joblessness.

Workers and other vulnerable sections were going without employment and were bearing the pangs of starvation. "To relieve them of the hardship the Centre should supply rice free of cost for further three months from July," he said.

He also took strong exception to unchecked rise in prices of petrol and diesel adding to the woes of the people. "I have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to bring down prices of petroleum products particularly when the price quoted at the international level for a barrel of crude oil had come down," he said.