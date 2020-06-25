Left Menu
Dispute over girl led to firing between two gangs in Goa: Cops

The Goa Police, which is probing last week's shootout between two rival gangs in St Cruz village, in which one of the gang members was killed, has said that a "dispute over a young girl" had triggered the incident.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:03 IST
The Goa Police, which is probing last week's shootout between two rival gangs in St Cruz village, in which one of the gang members was killed, has said that a "dispute over a young girl" had triggered the incident. Talking to reporters, officiating state Director General of Police (DGP), Jaspal Singh, on Thursday said that during the probe, it came to light that a young girl was the bone of contention between the rival gangs, which led to the attack.

According to the police, a gangster was killed after a bullet fired by one his own gang members accidentally hit him when they had gone to attack a rival group at St Cruz in North Goa on June 20. During the incident, a house of one Imran Bepari was attacked by the gang, police said.

"There was a dispute between members of both the gangs over the young girl. Members of one gang were partying at one place, where they decided to carry out the attack," Singh said. "So far, 22 people have been arrested in this connection," he added.

According to police, the weapons used in the attack have been recovered. "The trend of young boys getting into the criminal world is worrying," Singh said, adding that the police will talk to the parents of such youngsters and their teachers, in case they attend schools.

