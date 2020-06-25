Six persons missing after vehicle rolls down into river in Kishtwar

Six persons missing after vehicle rolls down into river in KishtwarPTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:20 IST
Six persons went missing after a vehicle, they were travelling in, skidded off the road and rolled down into a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said
The mishap occurred on Kishtwar-Paddar road at Bhot nallah area, they said
Army and police have launched an operation to trace the people who went missing in the river, they said.