NCP leaders express grief over death of Maha Army jawan

NCP leaders, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday paid tributes to an Army jawan from Nashik district of the state, who died while trying to save his colleagues after they fell into a river in Galwan Valley.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:45 IST
NCP leaders, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday paid tributes to an Army jawan from Nashik district of the state, who died while trying to save his colleagues after they fell into a river in Galwan Valley. "Maharashtra's good son Sachin Vikram More was martyred as he served the motherland and tried to save the lives of two colleagues who had fallen into the river bed when work on a bridge over it was on in Galwan Valley. Heartfelt tributes to him. Salute to his valour," Pawar tweeted.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condoled More's death and said he stood by the bereaved family in this moment of grief. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope and NCP MP Supriya Sule also paid homage to the jawan on Twitter.

"Jawan Sachin More from Malegoan lost his life at Galwan Valley while protecting our border. My heartfelt condolences. May he rest in peace," Sule said on the micro- blogging site..

