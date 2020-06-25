Left Menu
Two men use Chinese chemical to ripe mangoes in UP's Sambhal, probe underway

A probe is initiated against two persons for allegedly using a Chinese chemical to ripen the mangoes in Sambhal district, an official said.

ANI | Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:09 IST
A photo of mangoes ripe by using China made chemicals in Sambhal [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A probe is initiated against two persons for allegedly using a Chinese chemical to ripen the mangoes in Sambhal district, an official said. Food Safety Officer raided the fruit market situated in Nehru Chowk of Gunnaur town on Thursday morning.

People across the country have condemned the violent face-off between Chinese and Indian troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, which claimed lives of 20 Indian Army personnel. The locals gave a call to boycott Chinese goods and raised slogans against Xi Jinping. For instance an angry mob burned photos of the Chinese President in Ahmedabad and Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

