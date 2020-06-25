Garbage-Free Cities: Noida moves up to get 3-star rating

Noida in Uttar Pradesh has moved up to a three-star rating in a central government's ranking for garbage-free cities (GFC), said officials on Thursday. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has upgraded the rating for Noida besides Visakhapatnam, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, Pune, Ballarpur and Gwalior from one-star previously.

The star rating of garbage-free cities, a MoHUA initiative, envisions to enable cities to gradually evolve into a model, seven-star city, with progressive improvements in their overall cleanliness. The star rating is based on 25 key parameters of solid waste management and has been designed to help cities assess their progress, encouraging them to move towards a better rating and improving their overall cleanliness and aesthetics.

“My heartiest congratulations to Visakhapatnam, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, Pune, Ballarpur, Noida, Gwalior, which have been upgraded in review as three-star Garbage Free Cities. Their representations on recent certification have been scrutinised by a third party and were found fit for a higher rating,” MoHUA Secretary D S Mishra tweeted. In another tweet, Mishra also applauded the efforts of citizens, city managers and political executives in managing the construction and demolition wastes, remediation of landfills and other aspects of solid waste and ODF (open-defecation free) management. "This will ensure Sampurna Swachhata (total cleanliness), improved quality of life and ease in living,” he said. Noida Authority's CEO Ritu Maheshwari also took to social media to thank the government for certifying Noida as a three-star GFC.

“My hearty congratulations to the entire NOIDA team, leading and contributing to this sanitation transformation of Noida. We will continue to work towards a clean Noida,” she tweeted. Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Magistrate Suhas L Y also congratulated Noida Authority as well as residents and said the city will witness more such achievements in future.

The mandatory parameters for GFC ratings include door-to-door garbage collection and their segregation at source besides sweeping at public, commercial and residential areas. It also includes the provision of litter bins, storage bins and processing of wet and dry wastes, besides redressals of people's grievances, said officials. The desirable parameters include sustainability, on-site wet waste processing, dumpsite remediation besides collection and disposal of all forms of waste, they added.