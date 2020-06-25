Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF officers, locals offer 'chadar' at Baba Chamliyal shrine

BSF personnel and a few villagers on Thursday offered 'chadar' at Baba Chamliyal shrine after the annual Indo-Pak fair organised on the two sides of the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district was cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:23 IST
BSF officers, locals offer 'chadar' at Baba Chamliyal shrine

BSF personnel and a few villagers on Thursday offered 'chadar' at Baba Chamliyal shrine after the annual Indo-Pak fair organised on the two sides of the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district was cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak. "There is no public function at the shrine of Baba Chamliyal today in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak," Billu Choudhary, chairman of the management committee of the revered shrine, said.

The BSF officers and a few villagers offered 'chadar' at the shrine and prayed for peace. "This shrine is the biggest example of communal harmony and people of both sides of the IB used to offer their prayers together. We are in favour of good neighbourly relations between the two countries to usher peace in the region," Chetan, the chief sewadar of the shrine, said.

The three-day fair usually attracts devotees from various parts of the country besides Pakistan as the shrine is located near the zero line in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The famous fair at the shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, a saint popularly known as Baba Chamliyal, in Samba district was also cancelled in 2018 following the killing of four BSF personnel, including an assistant commandant, in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on June 13 that year.

Last year, thousands of devotees had thronged the famous shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, popularly known as Baba Chamliyal, from different parts of the country. While the fair is held for three days at the shrine complex on the Indian side, it is held for a week on the opposite side of the border in Saidanwali village of Sialkot district in Pakistan.

Pakistani nationals were allowed to come to the Indian side of the border to pay obeisance at the shrine till 1971. However, after the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the practice was stopped.

Since then, only a delegation of Pakistan rangers comes to offer 'chadar' at the shrine and, in return, carries 'shakkar and sharbat' from the shrine for the devotees in Pakistan..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Shutdowns expected in some U.S. areas as coronavirus spikes -Kudlow

Spikes in novel U.S. coronavirus cases will likely trigger closures in some places but not a nationwide shutdown, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, as a number of states recorded a record rise in infections.There w...

Hedge funds pocket $1.7 bln as Wirecard goes bust

Coatue Management and nine other hedge funds likely earned more than 1.5 billion euros 1.7 billion this week on bets against Wirecard after the German payments firm collapsed on Thursday.Wirecard shares crashed to 2.5 euros on Thursday from...

Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects 750-bed COVID care centre at Cricket stadium in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday inspected the 750-bed COVID care centre set up at the International Cricket stadium in Dehradun. According to an official statement, COVID-19 patients kept at the facility will be...

Inter defender Škriniar banned for 3 matches, Conte for 1

Inter Milan defender Milan kriniar was suspended for three matches on Thursday following his red card in the match against Sassuolo. Inter coach Antonio Conte will also be suspended for Sundays match at Parma, where a victory will be crucia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020