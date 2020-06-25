Two Yemeni nationals booked for cheating in Mumbai

A case has been registered against two Yemeni nationals for allegedly cheating six soldiers of their country who were here for medical treatment, police said on Thursday. The Powai police on Wednesday registered a case against Fahd Radwan Al Mastari and Ali Abdulghani Ali Al Gauzi for allegedly duping six Yemeni soldiers of Rs 2 lakh, an official said.

The soldiers were undergoing treatment for injuries they sustained in the civil war in Yemen at a hospital in suburban Mulund, when the duo allegedly got in touch with them claiming to be attached to the Yemen Embassy, he said. The accused took Rs 2 lakh from the victims with the promise of getting them better facilities at a hospital in Navi Mumbai and while shifting them, the duo decamped with their passports and other belongings, the official said.

Following this, the soldiers contacted the Yemen consulate and a police complaint was lodged last week, he said. "We have registered a case against the absconding accused under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) of the IPC and further probe is underway," senior inspector Sudhakar Kambale from Powai police station said.