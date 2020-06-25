Left Menu
35 lakh houses handed over to beneficiaries under PMAY-Urban: Hardeep Singh Puri

According to the ministry, the houses built under PMAY(U) and earlier schemes of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) have served as a boon in the fight against COVID-19. Presently more than 22,000 houses are being dedicatedly used as COVID-19 facility units in various states and Union Territories, Puri said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:31 IST
Thirty-five lakh houses have so far been delivered to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban) while 65 lakh houses are currently under construction, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. Puri said an estimated 3.65 crore jobs would be generated in the construction of all sanctioned houses under the mission and of these, about 1.65 crore jobs would have already been generated.

The government has set a target of 1.12 crore houses in urban areas by 2022 under PMAY - ''Housing for All'', one of the flagship programmes of the Narendra Modi government. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister was addressing a webinar to mark the 5th anniversary of PMAY (U), Smart Cities Mission (SCM) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

According to the ministry, the houses built under PMAY(U) and earlier schemes of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) have served as a boon in the fight against COVID-19.

Presently more than 22,000 houses are being dedicatedly used as COVID-19 facility units in various states and Union Territories, Puri said. Talking about another Mission - AMRUT, the minister said the ministry has so far provided 79 lakh household water tap connections and 45 lakh sewer connections in the country.

"Seventy-six lakh conventional streetlights have been replaced with energy-efficient LED lights which have led to energy savings of 167 crore units per annum, resulting in a reduction in CO2 emission by 13 lakh tonnes per annum," he also said. About the Smart Cities Mission, he said the Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC) developed under the mission have helped cities in their fight against COVID-19.

Forty-seven operational ICCCs became war-rooms and have played an effective role in COVID response, the minister said. He added that 5,151 projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore were identified in 100 smart cities.

"So far, the mission has tendered around 4,700 projects worth Rs 1,66,000 crore which is about 81 per cent of the total projects proposed," Puri said..

