Jaishankar holds talks with foreign ministers of Rwanda and Estonia
"A nice conversation with FM @Vbiruta of #Rwanda. Discussed the #CoronaVirus situation, bilateral cooperation, international organisations and #Commonwealth. Our partnership moves from strength to strength," Jaishankar tweeted. During the conversation with Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, Jaishankar said he appreciated his digital initiative on COVID-19. "Welcomed hearing from #Estonian FM @UrmasReinsalu. Appreciate his digital initiative on #COVID19. Look forward to working together at the #UN Security Council," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
