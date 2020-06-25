Jaishankar holds talks with foreign ministers of Rwanda and Estonia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from Rwanda and Estonia and discussed bilateral cooperation and the coronavirus situation. During his conversation with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, Jaishankar said he discussed the coronavirus situation, bilateral cooperation, international organisations and the Commonwealth.

"A nice conversation with FM @Vbiruta of #Rwanda. Discussed the #CoronaVirus situation, bilateral cooperation, international organisations and #Commonwealth. Our partnership moves from strength to strength," Jaishankar tweeted. During the conversation with Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, Jaishankar said he appreciated his digital initiative on COVID-19. "Welcomed hearing from #Estonian FM @UrmasReinsalu. Appreciate his digital initiative on #COVID19. Look forward to working together at the #UN Security Council," Jaishankar said in a tweet.