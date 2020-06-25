Three militant hideouts busted in J-K’s Shopian

Three active hideouts of militants were busted by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the Army said. Bases on intelligence inputs, security forces launched a search operation in the Yarwan area of Shopian in the morning, an Army official said.

He said during the operation, three active hideouts -- one major and two minor -- were busted. A huge cache of "administrative stores including a personal diary" were recovered from the hideouts, the official said.