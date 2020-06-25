Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects 750-bed COVID care centre at Cricket stadium in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday inspected the 750-bed COVID care centre set up at the International Cricket stadium in Dehradun. According to an official statement, COVID-19 patients kept at the facility will be given essential items and kit free of cost, and three meals will be provided to them every day.

"Online yoga and meditation classes will also be given by experts in the morning. LED screens have been provided for this purpose. Several arrangements including sanitation, thermal screening, CCTV cameras have been made," the statement read.. This comes as total of 2,642 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Uttarakhand, of which 1,745 have recovered leaving 845 active cases. So far, at least 35 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the state. (ANI)