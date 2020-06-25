Man's body found near Tadoba reserve, tiger attack suspected

A 60-year-old man was killed in a suspected tiger attack in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Thursday, a forest official said. Ramesh Bhimrao Veladi, a resident of Katwan in Mul forest range, had ventured into the forest along with four other villagers to take his cattle for grazing, S J Bobde, Range Forest Officer of Mul Forest Range.

The tiger had killed a cow in the area and on noticing this, the villagers fled from the spot, he said. "Veladi's body was recovered by forest personnel in the afternoon. It is suspected that he was killed by a tiger," he said.

The family of the deceased has been given an instant relief of Rs 30,000, the official added..