Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man's body found near Tadoba reserve, tiger attack suspected

A 60-year-old man was killed in a suspected tiger attack in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Thursday, a forest official said. It is suspected that he was killed by a tiger," he said. The family of the deceased has been given an instant relief of Rs 30,000, the official added..

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:12 IST
Man's body found near Tadoba reserve, tiger attack suspected

A 60-year-old man was killed in a suspected tiger attack in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Thursday, a forest official said. Ramesh Bhimrao Veladi, a resident of Katwan in Mul forest range, had ventured into the forest along with four other villagers to take his cattle for grazing, S J Bobde, Range Forest Officer of Mul Forest Range.

The tiger had killed a cow in the area and on noticing this, the villagers fled from the spot, he said. "Veladi's body was recovered by forest personnel in the afternoon. It is suspected that he was killed by a tiger," he said.

The family of the deceased has been given an instant relief of Rs 30,000, the official added..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UK opposition Labour Party sacks education spokeswoman Long-Bailey

The new leader of Britains main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, sacked his education spokeswoman Rebecca Long-Bailey on Thursday after she shared an article online which included a reference to what he called an anti-Semitic conspira...

Eskom commit to complete Medupi and Kusile power stations on time: David Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza says Eskom has committed to completing the construction of Medupi power station this year, while Kusile will be completed by 2023.The Deputy President announced this when he responded to oral questions in the N...

UK will not agree to EU right to use retaliatory tariffs, says negotiator

Britain will not agree to any European Union proposal which gives the bloc the right to respond with tariffs to changes in British law following Brexit, chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday.Britain and the EU have intensified talks...

UK beach town raises alarm as huge crowds ignore COVID advice and flock to the coast

Authorities in Bournemouth, a popular beach town in southern England, declared a major incident on Thursday over what they called the irresponsible behaviour of crowds who had ignored public health guidance on coronavirus and badly overstre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020