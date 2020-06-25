Man's body found near Tadoba reserve, tiger attack suspected
A 60-year-old man was killed in a suspected tiger attack in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Thursday, a forest official said. It is suspected that he was killed by a tiger," he said. The family of the deceased has been given an instant relief of Rs 30,000, the official added..PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:12 IST
A 60-year-old man was killed in a suspected tiger attack in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Thursday, a forest official said. Ramesh Bhimrao Veladi, a resident of Katwan in Mul forest range, had ventured into the forest along with four other villagers to take his cattle for grazing, S J Bobde, Range Forest Officer of Mul Forest Range.
The tiger had killed a cow in the area and on noticing this, the villagers fled from the spot, he said. "Veladi's body was recovered by forest personnel in the afternoon. It is suspected that he was killed by a tiger," he said.
The family of the deceased has been given an instant relief of Rs 30,000, the official added..
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandrapur
- Maharashtra
- Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve
- Mul
- Katwan
ALSO READ
No new COVID-19 case, death among Maharashtra policemen for second successive day
Maha: Tiger, leopard found dead in Chandrapur forest
'Allow salon business to resume operations': Supriya Sule urges Maharashtra govt
Lonar lake water in Maharashtra turns red
Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra, coastal areas receive showers