J-K: 6 people missing as car falls into Kishtwar's Budh Nalla

Six people went missing after a car fell into Budh Nalla in Sangrala area of Kishtwar on Thursday, according to Rajinder Singh Tara, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)