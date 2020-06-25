C'garh govt to procure cow dung from cattle rearers

Left Menu
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said the state government plans to launch 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' (GNY), under which it will procure cow dung for large-scale production of vermicompost.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:51 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said the state government plans to launch 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' (GNY), under which it will procure cow dung for large-scale production of vermicompost. Speaking at a virtual press conference, Baghel said the scheme will be launched on the day of Hareli festival next month, which is celebrated to mark the onset of agricultural activities.

"The scheme is aimed at promoting cattle rearing, ensuring safety of livestock and providing economic benefits to cattle rearers. It will also tackle the problem of stray animals on roads," the chief minister said. With the launch of this scheme, livestock owners will provide proper fodder and water to their cattle and keep them tied in sheds so that cow dung can be collected and sold for additional profit, he added.

In the last one and a half years, the state government has made consistent efforts to strengthen the rural economy through its flagship scheme 'Narva, Garua, Ghurua, Bari' (rivulet, cow, compost pit, vegetable garden), he said. Gauthans (cow shelters) have been set up in 2,200 villages so far to conserve and nourish livestock and in the next two to three months, another 2,800 villages will get these shelters, Baghel said.

These gauthans are also involved in large-scale production of vermicompost, he added. Under the GNY, purchased cow dung will be used in production of vermicompost, which will then be sold through cooperative societies, to meet the requirement of farmers and government departments, including forest, agriculture and horticulture, the chief minister said.

A five-member cabinet sub-committee, headed by Agriculture and Water Resource Minister Ravindra Choubey, has been constituted to decide the procurement rate of cow dung in the next eight days, he said. Besides, another committee led by state's chief secretary R P Mandal has been formed to chalk out a plan for procurement, financial management and production of vermicompost, he added.

