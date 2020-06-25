Left Menu
J-K's Apni Party holds protest, demands increase in Rehbar-e-Khel employees' salary

Apni Party held a protest here and demanded an increase in salary of Rehbar-E-Khel employees.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:00 IST
Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI

Apni Party held a protest here and demanded an increase in salary of Rehbar-e-Khel employees. They said that these are national-level players, who have represented Jammu and Kashmir in national games but are getting only Rs 3,000 per month.

"We want administration to pay attention to us. We are sportspersons. We have given our whole life to achieve the medals in the game. Today, we are getting less financial help. We want attention to be paid towards Rehbar-E-Khel and regularise all of us," a protester said. Another one added, "If we will not be financially fit, how will we be able to add youth of Jammu and Kashmir in Khelo India. We are holding a sit-in protest today. If no result will come out in the next few days, then we will protest on the road." (ANI)

