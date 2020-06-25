Left Menu
Make compressed biogas, sell it to us: Dharmendra Pradhan to Ujjwala beneficiaries of UP

During Jan Samvad with Ujjwala beneficiaries of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that people can make compressed biogas from the house and agricultural waste and sell it to them.

25-06-2020
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

During Jan Samvad with Ujjwala beneficiaries of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that people can make compressed biogas from the house and agricultural waste and sell it to them. "In UP, over two crore houses have received free LPG cylinders. We are also setting up 5,000 biogas plants. People can make compressed biogas from the house and agricultural waste and sell it to us. We will buy at a fair price," said Pradhan.

"When PM Modi took responsibility in 2014, there used to be 13 crores LPG customers in the country. There are around 27 crore families across the country... around 55 per cent LPG was supplied in half of these houses. Within 60 years (till 2014), 13 crore population became LPG customers," he added. Around five lakh women used to die per year due to smoke in the house, said Pradhan.

"Today the number of LPG customers across India has reached almost 27 crores. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna has reached eight crore customers," he added. (ANI)

