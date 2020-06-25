Left Menu
MP: Family of four killed in roof collapse at Ratlam

Four members of a family, including two children, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed on them in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam city on Thursday, police said.

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:27 IST
MP: Family of four killed in roof collapse at Ratlam

Four members of a family, including two children, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed on them in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam city on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at a dilapidated house in Jawahar Nagar area of the city, where the roof collapsed on the family in the early hours of the day, tehsildar Gopi Soni said.

While Mohan (32) succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, his wife, 15-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son died on the spot, he said. The deceased man, who was a driver, hailed from Jhabua district and had rented a room in the house, which was around 40 to 45 years old, the official said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem and further probe was underway, he added..

