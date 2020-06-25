Cop accused of sexually abusing girl arrested

Hyderabad, June 25 (PTI): A 33-year-old constable wason Thursday arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting aminor girl, police said

The 12-year-old girl complained that thepolice constable staying in their neighbourhood allegedlyabused her when she was alone in her house and threatened herto not inform the matter to anyone, they said

Based on the complaint, a case under relevantsections of the IPC and the Protection of Children fromSexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against theconstable and he was arrested, they added.