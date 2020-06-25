Left Menu
Home isolation of COVID-19 patients decided on June 21: MHA

This home ministry's clarification came in the wake of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's claim that the central government's order regarding the requirement of COVID care centre visit by coronavirus-positive persons has been withdrawn. A home ministry spokesperson said that at the June 21 meeting, it was decided that all COVID-19 positive cases must be immediately examined and based on clinical assessment and visit to residence of persons concerned by health officers/district surveillance team, decision about home-isolation or hospitalisation of positive person must be taken.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Thursday said a decision on home-isolation of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi was taken on June 21 at a high level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others. This home ministry's clarification came in the wake of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's claim that the central government's order regarding the requirement of COVID care centre visit by coronavirus-positive persons has been withdrawn.

A home ministry spokesperson said that at the June 21 meeting, it was decided that all COVID-19 positive cases must be immediately examined and based on clinical assessment and visit to residence of persons concerned by health officers/district surveillance team, decision about home-isolation or hospitalisation of positive person must be taken. "Today's SDMA decision on home isolation of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi is a reaffirmation of the decision taken at the meeting held by Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah on 21st June and communicated to Delhi Govt on 22.06.20," the home ministry spokesman said in a tweet.

According to a circular issued by Additional Secretary Govind Mohan on June 22, "It will be ensured that minimum two rooms with separate toilets are available at residence before taking a decision about home isolation of COVID-19 positive person. In other cases, the person will be shifted to covid care centre/hospital. Persons having any co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, renal diseases etc would be shifted to COVID care center/hospital." Earlier, Sisodia said corona-positive persons will not be required to visit COVID care centres for a clinical assessment for home isolation or hospitalisation.

It has been decided to withdraw the Centre's order regarding the requirement of COVID care centre visit by corona-positive persons at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting, he said. Sisodia said those found COVID-19 positive through the rapid test will be clinically assessed by medical officers on the spot.

