COVID-19 cases cross 20,000 mark in UP; death toll mounts to 611

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said 13,119 patients have been treated and discharged from hospitals leaving 6,463 active cases. So far, over 6.20 lakh swab samples have been tested for COVID-19, of which 16,521 samples were examined on Wednesday, he told reporters, adding that accredited social health activists (ASHA) workers have tracked over 18.53 lakh migrant workers and 1,623 of them were found symptomatic.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh recorded 15 more COVID-19 fatalities and 636 new instances of the viral infection on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state past the 20,000 mark and the death toll to 611. Of the 20,193 total cases in Uttar Pradesh, 12,370 were reported since June 1 when the Centre began 'Unlock-1', gradually lifting the nationwide curbs imposed to contain the contagion.

Up to June 1, the state had reported 7,823 COVID-19 cases and 213 deaths. Among the 15 new deaths, two each were reported from Kanpur, Etawah and Farrukhabad, and one each from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Mainpuri and Lalitpur, according to an official report. Muzaffarnagar reported three more instances of the viral infection and the total number of active cases in the district stood at 63.

Agra has registered the maximum 85 deaths so far, it added. Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said 13,119 patients have been treated and discharged from hospitals leaving 6,463 active cases.

So far, over 6.20 lakh swab samples have been tested for COVID-19, of which 16,521 samples were examined on Wednesday, he told reporters, adding that accredited social health activists (ASHA) workers have tracked over 18.53 lakh migrant workers and 1,623 of them were found symptomatic. "Of the symptomatic people, 217 have tested positive and are undergoing treatment. The state government is emphasising on surveillance to check the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of its transmission," Awasthi said. He said the chief minister has directed officials to use COVID Care Fund for setting up coronavirus testing laboratories in every district of the state.

