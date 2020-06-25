Stadia to reopen without spectators in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government on Thursday allowed people to exercise in open spaces and reopening of stadia and sports complex without spectators outside the containment zones. The latest notification issued by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh also permitted the online sale of items (essential and non-essential) by e-commerce.

"Stadium and sports complex (without spectators), walking, jogging, running and exercises in open spaces and online sale of items (essential and non-essential) by e- commerce are permitted outside containment zone(s)," the notification, a copy of which was released to the press, said. The permission would be effective from immediate effect.

Native state of star cricketer M S Dhoni, Jharkhand also has many talented players in sports like hockey, archery and football..