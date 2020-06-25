Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC help sought for Rs 15,000 as lockdown aid for drivers

The petitioner the Tamil Nadu Independent Rental Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association - wanted the state to also provide discount on road tax, extension of time to renew fitness certificate, insurance and exemption from payment of toll and permit charges during the lockdown period. Admitting the plea, a division bench of Justice R Subbiah and Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy directed the governments to file their response by July 1.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:01 IST
HC help sought for Rs 15,000 as lockdown aid for drivers

Chennai, June 25 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the Central and the state governments on a plea from a rental vehicle owners association seeking financial aid of Rs 15,000 to each of the transport workers in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown. The petitioner the Tamil Nadu Independent Rental Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association - wanted the state to also provide discount on road tax, extension of time to renew fitness certificate, insurance and exemption from payment of toll and permit charges during the lockdown period.

Admitting the plea, a division bench of Justice R Subbiah and Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy directed the governments to file their response by July 1. According to the petitioner, the livelihood of association members was affected to a great extent due to the lockdown.

In a normal situation, taxi owners and drivers support the government by periodical road taxes and permit charges. Therefore, in this extraordinary circumstance, it is the duty of the government to take care of such stake holders, the petitioner said.

Most of the drivers are in the age group of 25 to 50 having the responsibility to take care of their family. They are now under unimaginable stress and in urgent need of support from the government for their survival, the petitioner said.

Besides financial aid, the petitioner wanted the Central government to provide interest-free loan ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh under the Prathan Manthri Muthra scheme. While the state has already provided relief materials and cash support to members of other profession and drivers registered under the social welfare department, members of the association have not been provided with any such relief so far, the petitioner added.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

China amassing troops, armaments along LAC: India; Says continuation of current situation would only vitiate atmosphere

China has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since early May, India said on Thursday, and warned that continuation of the current situation would only vitiate the atmosphere for the deve...

U.S. Senate backs bill to sanction China over Hong Kong

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday that would impose mandatory sanctions on individuals or companies that back efforts by China to restrict Hong Kongs autonomy, as the government in Beijing moves to implement a new security law ...

Ashok Leyland Q4 net profit plunges 92 pc to Rs 57.78 cr

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 92.31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 751.71 crore in the same qu...

Manipur's COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000-mark with 86 fresh cases

Manipurs COVID-19 count crossed the 1,000 mark on Thursday with 86 more people testing positive for the disease, officials said. The fresh cases, all returnees from other states have taken Manipurs tally to 1,056, officials from the COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020