Noida: 8,000 antigen-based test kits procured, focus on high-risk persons for COVID-19

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has procured 8,000 antigen-based testing kits for COVID-19 and 7,000 more would be received soon, officials said on Thursday, stressing that focus is on identifying high risk persons in the district.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:08 IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has procured 8,000 antigen-based testing kits for COVID-19 and 7,000 more would be received soon, officials said on Thursday, stressing that focus is on identifying high risk persons in the district. District Magistrate Suhas L Y, in an open letter to residents, said Gautab Buddh Nagar has to tackle the challenge of its proximity to areas of high case incidence, referring to Delhi.

The focus of health teams have been on early tracking of high-risk cases -- persons exhibiting influenza-like illness or contacts of COVID-19 positive patients or those with co-morbidities, he said. “This has yielded in high positivity rate but has helped in reducing the mortality rate and better cure. Teams have been asked to identify all such cases for early cure,” Suhas wrote.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 1,811 positive cases of COVID-19, including 20 deaths and 763 active patients, highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, according to official figures on Thursday. “We have conventional RT-PCR testing approach that is being continued with increased focus on high risk groups. Health department has requested private labs to adhere to ICMR regulations while doing the COVID testing,” Suhas said in the letter. “We have received antigen-based test kits from the Centre and the UP government. In the first phase, we have got 8,000 kits, we hope to receive around 7,000 more in the coming days,” he added.

The DM said the ICMR teams have trained lab technicians regarding sample collection procedure which has to be done with extra care as these test kits are temperature and time sensitive. Health teams are setting up collection centres around containment zones, where these tests will be mainly focused on high risk groups, he said. Those who want to schedule a test can dial the COVID control room number 18004192211 and get an appointment, the IAS officer said, adding that hospitals and COVID care facilities are being ramped up continuously.

He also informed the residents that perimeters of containment zones in the district are being redrawn as per the new government order and will only grow in number but reduce in size as more cases get identified. Suhas also stressed the need for more awareness among the public regarding social distancing, covering face and following basic hygiene and sanitation methods to fight the pandemic.

He said 800 health teams are being formed for awareness work and identifying high risk groups. The administration has also requested to local residents’ associations, apartment owners' associations and panchayats for their support, the DM said.

