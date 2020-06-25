Left Menu
Need time and space to get health, life in order: Safoora Zargar

Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar, who was released from Tihar Jail after being lodged there for nearly two months in connection with northeast Delhi violence that broke out in February during anti-CAA protests, said she needed time and space to get her health and life in order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:17 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar, who was released from Tihar Jail after being lodged there for nearly two months in connection with northeast Delhi violence that broke out in February during anti-CAA protests, said she needed time and space to get her health and life in order. Zargar, a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

She walked out of the jail on Wednesday after the Delhi High Court granted her bail in the case. Zargar, who is 23 weeks pregnant, received support from student activists and civil society organisations who accused the police of "witch hunting" and demanded her release on account of her pregnancy.

"I am grateful to the almighty and all those who have spoken out for me within India and outside and deeply grateful to the Delhi High Court for this order of release," she told PTI. "I am immensely grateful to my family for standing by me and for going through this trauma and worry. I need time and space to get my health and life in order and I do not wish to say anything else at this point of time. I am grateful to my lawyers,” she said.

The Delhi High Court granted bail to Zargar on June 23 as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta did not oppose the court's decision on humanitarian grounds. At the outset, Mehta, representing Delhi Police, submitted that Zargar can be released on regular bail on humanitarian grounds and the decision has not been taken on merits of the case and should not be made a precedent.

The court said she shall not indulge in any activity for which she is being investigated and shall not hamper or interfere with the ongoing investigation or influence the witnesses. It also said that in case Zargar needs to travel, she will have to seek permission from the trial court and remain in touch with the investigating officer of the case over mobile phone once in 15 days.

Zargar was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on April 10. She had challenged in the high court a June 4 order of the trial court denying her bail in the case. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and scores injured.

