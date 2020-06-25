Left Menu
Development News Edition

37 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, count reaches 2,456

"Two CRPF personnel, a constable belonging to 150th battalion and a head constable from 223rd battalion, in Sukma tested positive for the viral infection while an assistant commandant from 229th battalion of CRPF was found COVID-19 positive in Bijapur," said a police official. All three had returned from other states and were kept in quarantine centres, he added.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:30 IST
37 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, count reaches 2,456

The number of coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,456 on Thursday after 37 people, including three CRPF personnel, tested positive, a health official said. 128 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery since last evening, he said.

"Nine cases were reported from Raipur, four each from Rajnandgaon and Raigarh districts, three each from Balrampur, Surajpur, Jashpur and Gariaband, two each from Bastar and Sukma while one case each was reported from Dantewada, Bemetara, Bijapur and Janjgir-Champa districts, he said. "Two CRPF personnel, a constable belonging to 150th battalion and a head constable from 223rd battalion, in Sukma tested positive for the viral infection while an assistant commandant from 229th battalion of CRPF was found COVID-19 positive in Bijapur," said a police official.

All three had returned from other states and were kept in quarantine centres, he added. Earlier, three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force had tested positive for the viral infection in Sukma.

Bijapur district recorded its first coronavirus case on Thursday. The virus has thus spread its footprint to all 28 districts in the state. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 2,456, new cases 37, deaths 12, discharged 1,729, active cases 715, people tested so far 1,42,090.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand were handed the right to host the 2023 Womens World Cup soccer tournament by a comfortable margin after a vote by the FIFA Council on Thursday. Their joint proposal beat a rival bid from Colombia to host the tourna...

Russia quits U.N. system aimed at protecting hospitals, aid in Syria

Russia has quit a United Nations arrangement that aimed to protect hospitals and humanitarian aid deliveries in Syria from being hit by the warring parties, according to a U.N. note to aid groups seen by Reuters on Thursday.The Russian move...

Kerala govt making illegal recruitment, promotions amid pandemic: Congress MLA

Congress sitting MLA and former MP, PT Thomas on Thursday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of making illegal recruitment and giving illegal promotions across the state under the cover of COVID-19 crisis. The Pin...

Partial disruption in 112, dial 1073 for emergency: Noida Police

The emergency 112 service of Uttar Pradesh Police will remain partially disrupted in Gautam Buddh Nagar district due to some employees testing positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. People have been advised to use the alternativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020