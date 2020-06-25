Goods train runs over 6 buffaloes in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Goods train runs over 6 buffaloes in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:30 IST
Six buffaloes were killed when a goods train from Meerut to Saharanpur ran over them when they were grazing around a railway track near Bamanheri railway station here on Thursday, police said
They said the incident took place as some buffaloes were on the track
Shamshad, the owner of the buffaloes, said he was dependent on his livestock for its milk that he used for selling in the market.
