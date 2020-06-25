250 J-K residents return to India via Attari-Wagah border

A batch of 250 residents of Jammu and Kashmir returned to the country via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Shivraj Singh Bal, SDM-2, Amritsar, said, "748 Indians have registered themselves to return to the country out of which 250 people of J-K are returning today."

"250 people will be returning today and a batch of 248 people will be returning day after tomorrow. They will be screened on arriving here," he added. Due to the coronavirus crisis, India and Pakistan had sealed their borders like other countries.

Post some relaxations in the lockdown, Indian citizens who had travelled to Pakistan before the lockdown and were stranded there, 748 of those citizens will come to India in next three days via Attari-Wagah border. Special buses have been sent by the J-K administration to take the residents who have returned today. They will be quarantined once they reach the Union Territory. (ANI)