Delhi violence: Police file charge sheet against 7 in murder case

The Delhi police on Thursday filed a charge sheet before a court here against seven people in connection with the alleged murder of a local during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February. The Crime Branch of the Delhi police filed the charge sheet before the Metropolitan Magistrate in the case of alleged murder of a 22-year-old man, named Monis, who died due to head injuries received during the riots in Brijpuri area on February 25.

According to the charge sheet, articles like lathi, danda (stick), talwar (sword) have been recovered from the possession of the accused and Monis' mobile phone has also been recovered from one of them. The charge sheet has been filed under sections 147 and 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 327 (causing hurt voluntarily), 436 (mischief by fire), 302 (murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The offences entail a maximum punishment of death penalty. Investigation has revealed that as a consequence of riots occurring on February 24, people from the other community also united and came out on the streets of Brijpuri for retaliation, said the charge sheet. It further said that on February 25, people from both the communities came face to face at various places in north east Delhi including at Brijpuri road, which connected several colonies of both the communities. People from both sides took to the streets, one community clamouring anti-CAA slogans and the other pro-CAA, it said, It added that soon, slogans with intent to raise feelings on communal lines were also being shouted and the situation turned ugly and the mobs started to clash, pelting stones and using fire-arms. The mob also stopped people traversing through the area and asked them to establish their religious faith, and subsequently attacking anyone belonging to the other community, the charge sheet said.

Monis (22), who worked as a labourer, was passing through Brijpuri road while returning to his home when he was caught and allegedly beaten by the mob, according to the charge sheet. Further investigation against other accused persons was going on, the charge sheet said.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters and protesters of the new citizenship law and spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and scores injured. PTI URD AMP TIR TIR.