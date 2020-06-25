Left Menu
Pak's continuation in FATF grey list vindicates India's position: MEA

"The continued grey listing of Pakistan vindicates our position that Pakistan has not taken concrete action to address international concerns regarding terror financing and the safe havens which exist in that country," Srivastava said. He was replying to a question on the issue during an online media briefing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

He was replying to a question on the issue during an online media briefing. Srivastava said Pakistan continues to be on the FATF "grey list" and it is yet to show any progress on 13 of the 27 points recommended by the global organisation under an action plan to contain flow of funds to terror groups operating from the country.

Asked about Pakistan's attempts at the UN to list an Indian as terrorist, he said the effort was defeated as Islamabad has no credibility on the matter.

