RJD leaders meet Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday met Sushant Singh Rajput's family, who died of suicide in Mumbai earlier this month.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:08 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday met Sushant Singh Rajput's family, who died of suicide in Mumbai earlier this month. Rajput's detailed post-mortem report has also confirmed that he died by "asphyxia due to hanging."
The final report quoted, "No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails." The report was analysed by a team of five doctors. Police are now awaiting the viscera report. So far, statements of 23 people have been recorded by Mumbai Police. (ANI)
