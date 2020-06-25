Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fires at three commercial premises in Mumbai

The flames spread across electrical wiring and installations, office furniture, records and important documents, computers, UPS battery and false ceiling in an area of 4,000 sq ft on the ground floor, he said. Nine fire engines including water tankers were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:21 IST
Fires at three commercial premises in Mumbai

Fires were reported at three commercial establishments including an office of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait in Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. There was no casualty, but a fire officer fainted while trying to douse the flames at one of the spots, they said.

A major blaze erupted around 5.15 am at the office and server room of Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait on the ground floor of the 15-storey Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building at Nariman Point, a fire brigade official said. The flames spread across electrical wiring and installations, office furniture, records and important documents, computers, UPS battery and false ceiling in an area of 4,000 sq ft on the ground floor, he said.

Nine fire engines including water tankers were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained. The flames were extinguished after nearly three hours.

The smoke-filled premises were ventilated by breaking window glass panes. The fire alarm system in the bank office was found to be working, but the sprinkler system was not activated, the official said.

Another fire broke out in the three-storey P-2 building at Raghuvanshi Mill Compound in Lower Parel in central Mumbai around 9.30 am, the fire brigade official said. The fire spread from the ground floor to the upper floors, he said.

It was initially reported as a `level-2' fire, but was later upgraded to 'level-3' and then to 'level 4'. It was brought under control in the afternoon. After visiting the spot, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that due to heavy smoke, the fire brigade took some time to find the source of the flames, which were found to have been caused by a short circuit. Though the flames caused huge damage, no casualties have been reported so far.

A fire brigade officer suffered a minor cut injury during the operation, but he was allowed to go home after treatment in 108-ambulance. Fourteen fire engines and nine jumbo tankers were used for dousing the fire along with other equipment.

Before these two incidents, two godowns containing electrical equipment, furniture and a hydraulic compressor machine were gutted in a fire at Nanddham industrial estate in Marol area of suburban Andheri around 12.45 am, another official said. A deputy fire officer fainted while trying to douse the flames and was rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The deputy fire officer later tested positive for COVID-19 with a slight pneumoniatic patch observed in the lungs in CT scan, according to a senior fire brigade officer. His condition was stable.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Repatriation of 748 Indians stranded in Pak to be completed by Saturday: MEA

Repatriation of 748 Indians, who were stranded in Pakistan due the COVID-19 lockdown, began on Thursday through the integrated checkpost ICP Attari and will continue for the next couple of days, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursda...

Victims and villains: anti-trafficking movement urged to tackle racial bias

Global protests about racism and police brutality should act as a wake-up call to the anti-human trafficking movement over the approach of law enforcement, treatment of Black victims, and a lack of racial diversity, academics and activists ...

From Kenya to Canada, support grows worldwide for homosexuality

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, June 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A cceptance of homosexuality is rising broadly across the world, according to a survey published on Thursday, even as sharp divisions persist by region and economic developmen...

Biden to attack Trump on healthcare in election battleground state

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday traveled to must-win Pennsylvania to attack President Donald Trump for what the former vice president will characterize as trying to gut healthcare protections during a pandemic. Biden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020