Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dehradun man running fake call centre, female associate held: Police

During interrogation, Kumar disclosed that he started working as a tele-caller at a call centre, where he learned about various mobile applications and websites that can be used to send spoofed e-mails, he added. He soon started running his own fake call centre, from where he and his associates, most of them females, used to target unsuspecting job-seekers, mostly from far off areas such as the northeast and southern parts of India, the DCP said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:28 IST
Dehradun man running fake call centre, female associate held: Police

A 34-year-old man from Dehradun, who was on the run for over three years, was arrested along with a woman for allegedly duping over 500 people on the pretext of offering them jobs at reputed firms, police said on Thursday. Rahul Kumar was arrested from his Ghaziabad residence, they said, adding that the 23-year-old woman, a resident of Aligarh, was also nabbed. She was one of Kumar's associates.

The police said the duo previously worked as tele-callers at a call centre and when Kumar started his fake call centre, the woman also joined him. They had targeted more than 500 people over the last few years and allegedly cheated them of a total sum of over Rs one crore. According to the police, the accused used various fake names while posing as as representatives of various organisations.

They used to send fake e-mails to people, informing them that they had landed a job with prestigious organisations such as Havells, L&T, Amul, some software and food-processing companies. They asked the victims to deposit an amount of money as the registration fee. Once they paid the amount, they demanded more money in the garb of processing fee and security deposit. Once the victims transferred the money, they would stop taking their calls, the police said.

They said the matter came to notice in 2017 after the police received a complaint from Havells India Limited that unknown persons were cheating job seekers by pretending to be employees or part of the management of the company. An FIR was registered under appropriate sections of law and the investigation was taken up, the police said.

During investigation, the police started tracking the accused and the main accused was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Dehradun. However, he used to continuously change his location and mobile phone numbers to avoid being caught, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said. Another FIR was registered after the police received more complaints from victims who were cheated in a similar manner.

With the help of technical assistance, Kumar's location was traced and he was arrested from Ghaziabad. Electronic devices used in the commission of the offence were seized from his possession, the DCP said. During interrogation, Kumar disclosed that he started working as a tele-caller at a call centre, where he learned about various mobile applications and websites that can be used to send spoofed e-mails, he added.

He soon started running his own fake call centre, from where he and his associates, most of them females, used to target unsuspecting job-seekers, mostly from far off areas such as the northeast and southern parts of India, the DCP said..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Repatriation of 748 Indians stranded in Pak to be completed by Saturday: MEA

Repatriation of 748 Indians, who were stranded in Pakistan due the COVID-19 lockdown, began on Thursday through the integrated checkpost ICP Attari and will continue for the next couple of days, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursda...

Victims and villains: anti-trafficking movement urged to tackle racial bias

Global protests about racism and police brutality should act as a wake-up call to the anti-human trafficking movement over the approach of law enforcement, treatment of Black victims, and a lack of racial diversity, academics and activists ...

From Kenya to Canada, support grows worldwide for homosexuality

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, June 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A cceptance of homosexuality is rising broadly across the world, according to a survey published on Thursday, even as sharp divisions persist by region and economic developmen...

Biden to attack Trump on healthcare in election battleground state

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday traveled to must-win Pennsylvania to attack President Donald Trump for what the former vice president will characterize as trying to gut healthcare protections during a pandemic. Biden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020